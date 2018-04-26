Leverington Three Counties runner Phil makes London Marathon bow in heat

More than 41,000 runners took part in what was the hottest London Marathon on record with temperatures rising to 24 degrees.

Among the runners was new Three Counties Running Club member Phil Newton, running in his first full marathon.

No Caption ABCDE

Newton, who raised money for the The World Horse Welfare Charity, finished in an impressive time of 4.1430 (PB).

TCRC member Arthur Sargeant travelled to Yarmouth to take part in his first-ever triathlon sprint in the East Coast Triathlon event.

Sargeant was happy after completing the 250m swim, 16k cycle and 3k run in a time of 1:04:24 (PB).

Lynn Parkrun: Daniel Barnes 19.43 (PB), Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough 21.16 (PB).

March: Victoria May 32.15.

Peterborough: Steve Clarke 31.01 (PB).