Leverington Three Counties runner Tracey makes duathlon debut

Tracey Else in her first ever Duathlon event
Mothering Sunday saw Three Counties Running Club member Tracey Else compete in her first-ever duathlon event.

The Monster Duathlon at Witchford Village College comprised a 5k run, 25k cycle ride and another 5k run.

The first run was an out- and-back across a disused World War Two airfield and the cycle event headed briefly on to the A10 before heading into Fenland territory, going into Little Downham and Coveney.

Tracey’s times were: 5k run 24:41, 25k cycle 55:09, final 5k run 26:29.

l Twelve members competed in the multi-terrain Thetford Hoohah 10k race, registering eight PBs and two finishes in the top 20.

Graham Rushmer was first TCRC home in 10th position in a PB of 42:54, closely followed in 11th by Lee Johnson, PB, 43:14.

Lauren Day was the first lady home in 50:24.

Other results: Steve Rhodes 51:34 PB, Arthur Sargeant 54:56 PB, Debbie Agger 55:28, Sarah Johnson 55:31 PB, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 58:41, Tony Lamb 58:52 PB, Louise Drew 59:34 PB, Sandra Rhodes 1:04:20 and Jemma Redhead in 1:05:02 PB.

Parkrun results: Peterborough – Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough 22:05. King’s Lynn – Jemma Redhead 30:17, Emma Sage 36:23 PB, Barbara Leake 36:25. Boston – Colin Apps 24:12, Joely Apps 34:26.

In the Junior Parkrun at Peterborough, Steph Harbord run her first race in a time of 14:59.

TCRC are at the Shouldham XC Series on Sunday.