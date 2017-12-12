Leverington Three Counties runners brave the Shouldham snow

Challenging conditions on Sunday saw two Leverington Three Counties Running Club members brave the very wet, cold, muddy and icy start line at Shouldham for the Ryston XC Series.

The 6.5km race saw Morgan Harrison (Under 17) and Kersten Muller both run brave races, both finishing third in their age group. Morgan was first home for TCRC in 28:43, quickly followed by Kersten in 29:15.

Shouldham XC Kersten Muller

Saturday saw runners at three different Parkruns.

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Daniel Barnes 20:14, Mark Mattless 22:41.

March: Steve Clarke 34:58.

Brandon: Graham Rushmer 21:09PB, Jonny Clark 22:54, Sarah Johnson 26:36PB (1st in Age), Sarah Lamb 34:13, Jodie Clark 34:20.

A reminder that the TCRC Santa run takes place at Wisbech Park on December 23.

It includes a craft stall, raffle, games, food and drink stalls and a free 1km fun run/walk and a 5k run where everyone receives a medal and a Santa hat.

Cost is £6 online or £7 on the day. Please be advised to book online in advance as spaces are limited. See the website www.threecountiesrc.org or their Facebook page.