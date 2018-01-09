Leverington Three Counties runners enjoy all the fun of Christmas at Wisbech Santa event

A clear, but chilly, day saw Three Counties Running Club host the annual festive Santa Run at Wisbech Park.

There were roughly 40 runners of all ages, who took part in the free 1k event, and more than 100 registered runners for the main 5k race.

Three Counties Running Club race director Jodie Clark said: “It was lovely to see so many people taking part, especially so close to Christmas and all getting into the festive spirit in their fancy dress costumes.

“I would like to thank everyone who turned up to support this event and also a big thank you to TCRC for helping make the event such a success for the second year running.”

During the race, there were lots of attractions for the supporters, including a raffle and games which raised nearly £330.

This money will be going towards the money raised in the club raffle which made a grand total of £255 and this is all going towards buying a portable defibrillator.

Seventeen members competed in the Marham 10k race.

Graham Rushmer was first home, finishing in an impressive time of 43.26 (PB), closely followed by Lee Johnson, also with a PB, in 44.58.

Other times: Jonny Clark 47.46, Mark Mattless 49.26, Debbie Agger 56.54, Sarah Johnson 56.56, Arthur Sargeant 57.16, Dee McClagish 57.23, Nick Sheehan 58.28, Sarah Melton Whitelam 59.19, Tony Lamb 59.20 (PB), Cheryl Lenton 59.43, Anne-Marie Mattless 1.05.28, Sarah Lamb 1.05.51 (PB), Lauren Day 1.05.52, Jodie Clark 1.05.53, Steve Whitelam 1.05.55.

On New Year’s Day, father-and-daughter Colin and Joely Apps ran at Glossop Park run and then went onto Marple, Colin finishing in 41.03 and 28.57 and Joely in 41.02 and 59.18.

Steve Clarke and Adele O’Connor travelled to Peterborough first and then onto a very wet, muddy March Park Run with Steve getting his third PB in December at Peterborough.

Clarke finished in 31.27 and 40:06 with Adele completing both in 28:59 and 33:00.

The March park run was also attended by Victoria May 31.31, Vicki Drake 33.01 and Sarah-Jane Macdonald 33.02.

The club’s next official race is on January 21, at the Shouldham cross-country series.