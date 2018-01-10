Leverington Three Counties runners shine at Brandon

Leverington Three Counties Running Club members travelled to three different counties to take part in different park runs on Saturday.

Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk offered another very wet and muddy March and Brandon course, with King’s Lynn seeing runners having to race route B for the second successive week, while there was a slightly changed route at March.

Junior runner Morgan Harrison finished the King’s Lynn park run in a fantastic time of 19.48, finishing first in his age category.

Next to finish for Three Counties was Tracey Else 25.09 (second in age category), Fay Gratton 29.41 and Steve Whitelam 30.40.

Mark Mattless was first across the line for the club at the March park run in a time of 24.03, followed by Victoria May 31.17 and Steve Clarke 32.21.

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was first in her age category at the Peterborough park run with a fantastic effort of 22.16.

She was followed home by Colin Apps in 27.12 and Joely Apps, who has just recently returned from injury, in a time of 36.48.

There were personal bests all round for the Three Counties members who competed at Brandon.

Graham Rushmer was first home for the club in a fantastic PB of 20.17, followed by Tony Lamb 28.39 (CPB) and another CPB for wife Sarah Lamb in a time of 33.30.

Three Counties Running Club will next fly the flag at the Shouldham Cross Country Series on January 21.