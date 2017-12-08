Leverington Three Counties Running Club leading the way in run fitness

Sunday saw four Three Counties Running Club members head off to Easton & Otley College, Norwich.

Steve Whitelam, Dee McClagish, Sarah Lamb and Sarah-Jane Macdonald were put through their paces whilst attending the ‘Leaders in Run Fitness’ course (LIRF).

Due to the ever expanding club which is proud to have a mixture of abilities and experience, the new Run Leaders will help with keeping the run sessions suitable for everyone, allowing even more people to run knowing that they will have continued support and encouragement whilst obtaining their own personal goals.

If you would like to find out more information about the Santa Run which takes place at Wisbech Park on December 23 please visit the website www.threecountiesrc.org

Parkrun results, Peterborough: Steve Clarke 32:14CPB. Holkham: Tracey Else 25:10 CPB. King’s Lynn: Mark Mattless 23:01 PB, Colin Apps 47:25 (one of the tail runners), Joely Apps 50:30.

TCRC members will next be flying the flag on Sunday at the Milton Keynes Half Marathon and also the Shouldham Cross Country Series.