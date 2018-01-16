Leverington Three Counties Running Club superb debut for Clough

Sunday saw a Three Counties Running Club husband and wife team travel to a cold but flat Snetterton Racetrack to take part in the 5k and 10k event.

Tim Clough in his debut race for TCRC ran a superb 10k race finishing with a time of 44.39 with wife Elisabeth getting a PB in the 5k race with a brilliant time of 21:48.

Also running the 10k race was Adele O Connor finishing in a respectable time of 1:10:40.

Saturday saw TCRC member Steve Clarke running in his second 10k Fund raiser. Steve will be running in his first half marathon at the London Landmarks in March and has organised a virtual 10k event and a couple of 10k races to help raise money for his chosen charity ‘Tommy’s’ which goes towards still birth research and Midwife support.

Parkrun results: King’s Lynn runners were having to run route B again due to heavy rain but it didn’t stop some great TCRC times. Tracey Else was first member home in 25:15 followed by Frances Salter in 29:26 and Spencer Neilly in his first run out after injury knocking three and a half minutes off his time with a PB of 33:30.

March Parkrun saw a solo TCRC member Victoria May finishing in a time of 31:55.

TCRC is definitely a family affair with brothers Hayden and Kallum Clark aged 7 and 4 in their first ever 2k Junior Parkrun in Peterborough.

TCRC are next flying the flag at The Shouldham Cross Country Series next Sunday, January 21.