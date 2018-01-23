Leverington Three Counties two-hour Tim time at Folksworth 15-mile run

Three Counties Running Club members also travelled to Folksworth and St Albans on Sunday.

Runners at both events had to battle the elements of ice, winds and snow but all managed really respectable times. Husband and wife team Tim and Elisabeth Clough ran a fantastic race at the Folksworth 15-miler, finishing in 2:00:22 (Tim) and 2:01:42 for Elisabeth.

Nick Sheehan again battled the elements at St Albans in the Fred Hugh 10 miles, finishing in a great time of 1:40:00.

Three Counties’ next event will be on Saturday, running Steve Clarke’s charity event to raise money for the charity Tommy’s.