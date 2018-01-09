Lilliana, 14, scoops Wisbech memorial tennis trophy

Lilliana Izzo is the latest recipient of the Peter Peukert Memorial Trophy.

Izzo, 14, is pictured receiving a memento trophy from Mrs Fay Peukert at the Wisbech Tennis Club junior Christmas party held at Elgood’s Visitor Centre on December 20.

The award is presented annually to the junior player who has shown the most improvement and commitment over the season. Mr Peukert, who loved his tennis and played very much for the fun of it rather than competitively, died more than 30 years ago.

He was a member of the club for many years and served on the committee in a variety of roles. He encouraged others to play and got his daughter, Sarah, involved in tennis, and the family have continued to support this award for which the club is very grateful.

The children enjoyed an afternoon of fun and games followed by tea.

Details of coaching courses which recommenced for both adults and children on Sunday can be found at: www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk

l Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club’s annual meeting is being held on Tuesday, January 23, at 7pm in the King Edward Centre, Chatteris.

All are welcome.