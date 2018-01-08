Long Sutton deny Wisbech Ladies 2nds first hockey win of season

Wisbech Ladies 2nds 0 Long Sutton 3

Wisbech went out confidently after a few weeks of bad weather had caused recent matches to be postponed.

In the first 20 minutes they were strong, having the majority of possession, but unfortunately Long Sutton broke through the midfield, slotting a goal past Wisbech’s defence. The ladies made some tactical changes on the pitch, however without success, and Long Sutton managed to score another two goals before the break.

At half-time Wisbech had a good team talk and came out positive and strong from the start, getting possession and moving the ball up where play awarded them a couple of short corners, but Wisbech were unable to finish them off.

The Wisbech ladies kept up the pressure and had a lot more confidence with the ball. Meg Fey and Lorraine Parker both played superbly in defence and shared joint player of the match.

Wisbech were disappointed with the result and were hoping to bag a first win of the season.