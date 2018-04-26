Marathon effort from Fenland and March competitors in London

The highlight of the marathon runner’s calendar, the Virgin Money London Marathon, threw a red hot curve ball to the athletes that had trained through the harsh snow and freezing winter.

Amongst the 40,000 runners, nine athletes from Fenland Running Club faced the hottest London Marathon on record.

As beautiful as the weather was for the hundreds of thousands of supporters, it made for incredibly testing conditions for those taking part, demanding everyone to review their race plan and hydration strategy.

Many people were forced into submission by the cruel, unseasonable heat.

Spurred on by a sun cream covered team of 20 supporters from the club, the first man home for Fenland was Ryan Jones, in a blistering time of 03.10.35.

The reliable sub-three athlete illustrated just how tough the conditions were.

The first lady home for Fenland was Jane Greenwood in 05.20.40.

Sean (Captain) Connolly came home in 03.23.35, followed by Rod Sinnott (03.37.40), Paul Griffin (03.39.40), Neil Bailey (04.45.24), Ian King (05.12:56) and Benji Carter (06.10:11).

Nicky Jennings, despite a strong start, unfortunately became unseated at mile 14 and failed to finish.

March Athletics Club member Toni Alcaraz had a great marathon on Sunday despite the heat.

She led the club home achieving a personal best time of 3 hours 6 minutes and 54 seconds and was 78th lady in the race and 1,627th overall and 12th in her age category 40-44 – a great achievement in the conditions of the day.

Tina Lambert also had a PB time of 4.33.16, 4,674th lady.

March AC times: Toni Alcaraz 3.06.54 (1,627th), Dave Burgess 3.08.58 (1,814th), Mick Stacey 3.15.25 (2,469th), Justin Elvidge 3.16.14 (2,554th), Geraldine Larham 3.18.54 (2,828th), Mike Boxall 3.36.08 (5,237th ), Emma Tuck 3.36.54 (5,350 th ), Tom Orr 4.32.56 (16,575th) Tina Lambert 4.33.16 (16,653 rd ), Teilo Pearce 4.47.30, Gaelle Bryant 4.48.24 (20,230th), Fay Scrivener 5.17.12 (26,690th), Lesley Wright 5.21.15 (27,641st), Sue Ward 5.53.23 (33,371st), Nina Markillie 5.56.05 (33,760th).

n Over at West Norfolk, the Breckland Forest Marathon took place. Fenland Running Club member Karl Baxter looking for a sub four-hour under the beating sun.

This marathon starts from the British Trust for Ornithology’s property at Nuns Bridges in Thetford and is mostly off-road that heads out to Brandon and then returns.

Baxter finished fourth out of a field of 140 with a blistering time of 3.52.04.