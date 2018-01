March AC land prizes at Folksworth 15-mile

With wintry conditions to contend with, March AC had 27 runners complete the gruelling 15-mile road race in Folksworth on Sunday.

The ladies were on a mission and their efforts ensured that Toni Alcaraz, Emma Tuck and Geraldine Larham won 1st prize for the ladies’ team.

Toni won 4th Lady overall prize whilst Emma Tuck scooped 1st vet 40 prize and Geraldine Larham won 1st vet 45. The men also proved a success as Billy Bremner crossed the finish line in 1 hour 31 minutes and 16 seconds, 7th man overall and winning 1st vet 45 prize. Mick Stacey was the 1st vet 55 across the line.

Times: Billy Bremner 1.31.16 (7th), Toni Alcaraz 1.45.00 (48th), Emma Tuck 1.48.46 (63rd) Justin Elvidge 1.49.00 (66th), Mick Stacey 1.50.02 (75th), Geraldine Larham 1.50.27 (79th), Mike Boxall 1.51.19 (86th), Jason Mottram 1.57.16 (122nd), Andrew Wool 1.57.36 (123rd), Andrew Larham 1.59.18 (135th), Dave Burgess 1.59.20 (138th), Karen Patterson 2.00.07 (141st), Brian Harding 2.02.49 (166th), Tom Orr 2.08.55 (212th), Alan Brown 2.14.23 (236th), Rachel Boxall 2.17.18 (259th), Gaelle Bryant 2.18.01 (264th), Teilo Pearce 2.21.06 (285th), Jon Long 2.28.07 (323rd), Nina Markillie 2.31.30 (338th), Fay Scrivener 2.39.42 (378th), Christian Ford 2.43.51 (395th), Sue Ward 2.43.50 (399th), Mark Oakerbee 2.43.48 (400th), Graeme Dedman 2.46.13 (402nd) Sally Mills 3.11.29 (429th), Suzanne Orr 3.26.51 (433rd).