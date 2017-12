March Amateur Boxing Club held a show on Friday at the town’s Braza Club.

It was a sell-out event, with 12 bouts and nine host club boxers featured.

March Boxing Mark Smith (red) v Denaeo George

Other boxers came from as far afield as Bridlington, Islington, Leicester, Corby, Peterborough and Trumpington.

Photographer Adam Fairbrother has captured some of the action from the fight night on this page.

March Boxing Quenton Doran (red) v Shaun McDonagh

March Boxing Connor Brazil (red) v Abdul Raheem Ali