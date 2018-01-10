March and Fenland athletes bring curtain down on 2017 at 10k

Competitors from March Athletics and Fenland Running Clubs brought the curtain down on 2017 by competing in the Ely New Year’s Eve 10k.

Members from both buckled down to the gritty task of getting back to the business of racing in the hugely-popular event, hosted by Ely Runners, and held at Little Downham.

March competitors planted their flag with five personal best times, three top spots in age category, two second places in age category and a brace of third places in age category.

First male home for March was Justin Elvidge in 47th place with a season best of 40.11.

The first lady home was Toni Alcaraz in 59th place and third in age category in 41.29.

In a huge field of 587 finishers, Fenland Running Club had 23 members involved and Martin Jennings was first man home in 14th place to take the first MV45 honours in a time of 36.25.

Ian Milburn finished in 216th place but was also honoured with taking the first MV70 prize in a time of 49.30.

Jane Greenwood just missed out on prize money by finishing as second LV60 in 52.59.

Full Fenland Running Club results: Martin Jennings 14th 36.25; Tim Chapman 68th 41.54; Paul Griffin 80th 42.32; Rod Sinnott 99th 43.42; Claudia Milburn 121st 45.38; Andre Pittock 1213rd 45.39; Jack Griffin 133rd 46.08; Tim Clough 135th 46.10; Elisabeth Sennitt Clough 46.39; Nicky Jennings 154th 46.59; Carol Bowett 160th 47.14; Ian Milburn 216th 49.30; Maire Kay 231st 50.15; Ian King 273rd 51.52; Jane Greenwood 306th 52.59; Stacie Youngs 364th 55.36; Sam Lyddiatt 412th 58.19; Benji Carter 422nd 59.12; Jo Clarke 470th 1.01.59; Lucy Hicks 492nd 1.03.59; Gayna O’Rourke 523rd 1.06.22; Sally King 576th 1.16.02; Emma Bonner 582nd 1.21.01.

Other March Athletic Club times: 66th Andy Cole 41.48, 67th Wayne Stimson 41.50, 72nd Aaron Godden 42.11, 76th Geraldine Larham 42.19 (1st in Age Cat), 87th Andrew Larham 42.53 (1st in Age Cat), 96th Melissa Neal 43.17, 118th Karen Patterson 45.20 (2nd in Age Cat), 170th Simon Render 47.38, 186th Alan Brown 48.15, 209th Barry Head 49.17, 229th Jon Long 50.12, 258th Tina Lambert 51.25, 299th Andrew Fovargue 52.49 (pb), 325th Brian Goodenough 54.01, 330th Megan Ayling 54.11, 351st Michelle Seward 55.22, 396th Abbie Jeeves 57.15 (pb), 417th Chris Andrew 58.56, 441st Sue Ward 59.54 (pb), 443rd Teilo Pearce 59.55, 444th Stephen Cowell 59.55, 455th Bill Swadling 1.00.01 (3rd in Age Cat), 494th Michelle Fovargue 1.04.10, 509th Lavinia Seward 1.04.40 (1st in Age Cat), 527th Philip Cole 1.06.57, 528th Emma Cole 1.06.56 (pb), 546th Gillian Holmes, 549th 1.09.31, Sarah Westbrook 1.10.07, 565th Mike Boxall 1.12.48, 566th Rachel Boxall 1.12.49, 581st Gena Jackman 1.19.32 (2nd in Age Cat).