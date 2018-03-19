March Marlins deliver phenomenal performance

March Marlins Swimming Club members delivered a phenomenal performance this weekend when competing at the West Norfolk Open Meet.

An incredible 95 personal bests (PB) were gained, alongside five gold medals, 20 silvers and 19 bronzes.

Luke Cumbridge

In the 200m girls’ freestyle event, six out of the eight competitors achieved PBs with Weronika Mikolajewska gaining second place in her age group.

The boys’ 200m free also gained an amazing four out of five PBs, with Tom Hanley and Luke Ruggles bringing home a bronze medal each.

The girls’ 50m fly saw a silver from Mikolajewska, plus PBs from Thea Hanley, Una Ansone, Hannah Storey, Sophie Tunley and Katrina Dale.

The boys’ 50 butterfly showed Reece Simpson gain a silver and a PB, plus Harry Rayner and Daniel Riches following suit with new times.

The girls’ 100m backstroke highlighted Weronika’s capabilities as she brought home a gold medal.

The boys followed up with three PBs and a silver from Jacob Cowin.

Chloe Cook gained a silver and a PB in the 200m breaststroke with Olivia Tunley and Ciara Mason joining the medal haul with a fourth and sixth respectively.

The boys’ 200m breaststroke race saw a second, third and fourth for Luke Ruggles, Tom Hanley and Daniel Riches.

The boys’ 50m freestyle resulted in Hanley and Reece Simpson gaining a silver medal each.

Hanley continued with his silver haul in the 200m individual medley (IM) with both Luke Ruggles and Luke Cumbridge bringing home a medal each, too.

The girls responded in their 200IM with three out of six competitors achieving a PB time.

Reece Simpson dominated the golds in the 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.

The latter race saw a third from both Lukes, a fourth from Jacob Cowin and sixth places from Tom Hanley and Harry Rayner.

The 50m backstroke for the girls saw PBs for Ruby Saunders, Thea Hanley, Rosetta Schaunenburg-Kent and Sophie Tunley.

Luis Souto Hill did well with a PB in the 100m breaststroke race and Rayner joined him with this achievement.

The tough 200m butterfly saw a bronze from Hannah Jordan and the 100m IM, a win from Weronika.

A further gold was gained by Hanley in a nail-biting 100m butterfly and a bronze by Chloe Cook in the same race for the girls.

The boys’ 100m freestyle event saw seven of the 10 competitors gain medals.

The girls proved themselves with personal bests by Weronika, Darci Whitcombe, Una Ansone, Thea Hanley and Sophie Tunley.

A special mention to Jacob Cowin, who grabbed his first regional time for the 200m backstroke.

Plus a shout out to Andrew Jakeman, the club coach, who really has the vision and is seeing it through.