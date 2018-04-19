March Marlins enjoy more success in pool at Newmarket

March Marlins Swimming Club is continuing to strive ahead in their success.

At the Newmarket Open Meet last weekend, 43 swimmers achieved a personal best time.

First place winners were Jude Staton in the 100m backstroke, Luke Ruggles in the 100m breaststroke and Georgia Ambrose in the 50m backstroke.

Weronika Mikolajewska gained a first in the 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 200m backstroke races. Reece Simpson also got first placings in the 100m breaststroke and 100m individual medley (IM)

Ruggles and Simpson continued their success with second positions in the 50m breaststroke, with the former going on to place second in the 100m backstroke and third in the 50m backstroke.

Reece joined him by gaining a second in the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke and third in the 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Other third finishers were Chloe Cook in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke races, Jude Staton in the 100m backstroke, Georgia Ambrose in both the 100m and 200m backstroke, Daniel Riches in the 100m IM and 50m freestyle and Harry Rayner in the 100m butterfly.

Also swimming were: Olivia Tunley, Rosetta Schauenburg-Kent, Una Ansome, Rebecca Jordan, Ruby Saunders, Kiera Simpson, Riley Astley, Hannah Jordan, Molly McGowen, Sophie Tunley, Jonas Meckauskas and Freddie Allen.