March Marlins magic in Peterborough pool

A full weekend of swimming realised a staggering 75 personal best times, seven gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals alongside a breathtaking 10 new regional qualifying times for March Marlins.

The first session at the Last Chance Regional competition in Peterborough saw Joel Jordan scoop a bronze in the 400m freestyle, followed by Reece Simpson bagging a gold medal with a PB in the 200m breaststroke.

The girls continued the successful streak with Rebecca Jordan smashing her time in the 200m breaststroke by 45 seconds, then Kiera Simpson doing the same by three seconds.

Jordan also took home a bronze in the 400m IM.

Chloe Cook joined Simpson with a second regional qualifying time in the 200m breaststroke to accompany her gold medal.

Twenty-four hours later, Simpson gained a regional time and PB in the 100m freestyle, Cook in the 100m breaststroke and another for Tom Hanley, also in the 100m breaststroke.

This event also saw a personal best and a gold for Luke Ruggles and Reece Simpson.

Other swimmers gaining a personal best in the breaststroke races were Harry Rayner, Thea Hanley, Saule Majauskis and Riley Astley.

Astley and Anastassja Herdien both gained a bronze and silver respectively in the 200m backstroke.

First, second and third positions were claimed by Reece Simpson, Tom Hanley and Harry Rayner in the 50m butterfly, with Riley and Theo Liversedge taking personal best times.

The final day of the competition saw three new regional times for Hanley in the 200m IM, 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle with Simpson adding two more qualifying times to his total.

Three more golds, seven silvers and seven bronzes topped up the Marlins’ medal haul.

A special mention to Kiera Simpson who achieved a 100% personal best rate in her races.

Also swimming were Hannah Jordan, Daniel Riches, Una Ansome, Lucy McClure, Luis Souto Hill, Hayden Courten, Jeremy Courten, Rosetta Schauenburg Kent, Molly McGowen, Ciara Mason and Ashleigh Mason.

The same weekend also saw Dannii Rayner competing in Eindhoven. Rayner gained a personal best in her 50m backstroke which led her to race in the B final, where she finished fourth with a PB.