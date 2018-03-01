March swimmers bag huge haul of medals

A selection of March Marlins master and senior swimmers gave a fabulous performance at the Sudbury Valentine’s Masters and Seniors Meet last weekend.

Mark Thompson came away with six gold medals, six silver and won the accolade of Top Male.

Martyn Fresher gained four gold

medals and one silver, while Graham Shaw took home three gold, three silver and a bronze medal.

Daniel Riches succeeded in achieving three golds and one bronze medal, whilst Joel Jordan added to the haul with two gold, one silver and a bronze.

A total haul of 18 gold, 11 silver and three bronze was brought home by the participants.

Pictured above, from left, are: Joel Jordan, Mark Thompson, Graham

Shaw, Daniel Riches and Martyn Fresher.