Martial arts club welcomes figurehead for Wisbech seminar

The Brazilian jiu jitsu club Brothers For Life recently had the honour of hosting one of the figureheads of their martial art for a very special seminar.

Sergio “Malibu” Jardim, who is usually based in Rio De Janeiro, is one of only 22 koral belts in the world, having dedicated more than 40 years of his life to the sport.

The three-hour seminar was hosted at the Hudson Sport Centre, in Wisbech.

It consisted of sport techniques, self defence and stories of his relationship with some of the founding family, the Gracies.

His wealth of knowledge was endless, with everyone leaving the seminar on a real high feeling they had taken something of value. Manasses Filho, head coach at Brothers For Life, will continue contact with Malibu with more seminars on the horizon.

Filho said: “To have a koral belt in the UK, let alone come to visit our club is a fantastic opportunity and something every member feels privileged to have experienced.”

The club have a full-time Brazilian black belt coach which in itself is also a rarity for the UK.

They can be contacted via the Facebook page Brothers for life kings lynn bjj or via the website at: www.kingslynn-bjj.co.uk