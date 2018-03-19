Mason retains Wisbech open singles table tennis crown

The Wisbech and District Table Tennis Association held its 69th annual championships at the Wisbech Table Tennis Club at Pinnacle House for the fourth year on Saturday, writes Peter Munch.

Entries this year were well up on last year with 26 entered at the Nene Parade venue. In the open singles there were just two seeds this year. Wayne Mason, No. 1 and last year’s winner, again won through to the final without too much of a problem.

Chad Bassett was this year’s No. 2 and runner-up last year. He came up against Allan Nicholls in the semi-final and managed to beat him in four ends to reach the final. The final was hard-fought with some exciting points won. Mason came out on top to retain his title 11-6, 12-14, 11-7, 11-4.

In the men’s doubles again there were just two seeds, Richard Mussett and Owen Turner, No. 1, and Craig Pack and Steve Ely, No. 2. The seeding was spot on with both pairs reaching the final. It was close and went the distance with Mussett and Turner eventual winners 10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5.

In the veteran 40 singles the two seeds were Allan Nicholl, No.1, and Owen Turner, No. 2. Nicholls was surprisingly knocked out in the quarter-finals by on-form Steve Ely chopping his way through eventually to the final, taking out Steve Mason on the way in a long five-ender in the semi-final.

Turner had an easier route to the final. With Turner the hitter and Ely the chopper it was a matter of waiting for the moment to strike for Turner to run out the winner and retain his title, 8-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6.

In the veteran 50 singles the seeds were Allan Nicholls, No.1, winning through to the final without much trouble. The No. 2 seed was Steve Mason and again he went through without much fuss to the final. It was a straight three end win for Nicholls 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.

In the new veteran 60 singles the seeds were Allan Nicholls, No.1, and Chris Gay, No. 2. With the correct seeding they both made the final with Nicholls winning in four 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6.

In the handicap singles it was the consistency of Wayne Mason, runner up last year, on zero that saw him into the final again. On the other side of the draw it was Graham Sheppard on 18 who went through to meet Mason, who won 31-28. In the consolation singles Owen Turner in the final met Irmantas Kukuris from the easier half of the draw. The final was hard-fought and went the distance before Turner won through, 19-17, 11-7, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5.