Muddy test for Fenland Frostbite runners

March AC runners were in great form once again in the penultimate cross country race of the Frostbite Friendly League.

Held at Hinchingbrooke Park, the runners had to contend with harsh, muddy conditions which made the race a challenge for both the juniors and seniors.

March Seniors were third out of 16 teams, placing them seventh overall to date, whilst the juniors finished in eighth place on the day, keeping them seventh overall.

Seniors: Billy Bremner 15th 30:58, Dave Burgess 32nd 32:02, Andy Cole 44th 33:26, Michael Salter 51st 33:51, Gary Ashby 59th 34:07, Toni Alcaraz 66th 34:28, Emma Tuck 75th 34:53, Mick Stacey 77th 34:58, Andrew Larham 81st 35:07, Wayne Stimson 87th 35:27, Mark Salmons 117th 36:56, Darren Moat 150th 38:45, Daniel Barber 165th 39:38, Sean Stacey 174th 40:04, Debra Wait 182nd 40:18, Phil Beldom 184th 40:25, Alan Brown 214th 41:48, Tina Lambert 252nd 44:29, Mark Darlow 254th 44:36, Malcolm Hunt 284th 47:24, Scott Bywater 285th 47:25, Bill Swadling 315th 50:02, Michelle Fovargue 338th 53:54, Kathryn Brand 53:55, Dawn Veal 343rd 54:49, Pat Brown 365th 1:00:38 (375 completed the course).

Juniors: Liam Lambert 23rd 10:24, Louis Benningfield 32nd 10:54, Luke Cumbridge 73rd 12:03, Lily Fiveash 95th 12:51, Archie Wilkinson 102nd 13:01, Oliver Harding 104th 13:04, Serge Lambert 120th 13:58, Emma Fovargue 127th 14:18, Harry Hiskett 133rd 14:36, Ella Lyons 142nd 15:00, Edie Wilkinson 155th 16:53 (164 completed the course).

n Fenland Running Club competitors slid, skipped and glided across the finish line to stay on track for the final run on March 11 at Jubilee Park.

First man home was Lewis Saunders with a gritty time of 31.13 and first lady home was Jane Greenwood with an ice shattering 46.30.

n Three Counties Running Club members racked up the miles in marathon preparation runs at Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Arthur Sargeant, Vicki Drake and Sarah-Jane Macdonald travelled to Milton Keynes for the re-run of the winter half marathon which was cancelled in December due to bad weather.

Sargeant was first member home after running his first half marathon in a fantastic time of 2.00.49 – so close to a sub two hours.

Next to cross the finish line was Drake and Macdonald, hand-in-hand, in a time of 2.19.54.

Sunday also saw Nick Sheehan travel to Naseby to run the Naseby 16.45 miles.

Sheehan crossed the line in a cracking time of 2.54.00.

