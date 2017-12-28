New captain Joel leads way for magic March Marlins at Peterborough

What a weekend for the March Marlins Swimming Club at the COPS (City of Peterborough club) Winter Meet.

The swimmers came away with a phenomenal 53 personal bests (PB), six new Regional times from three different swimmers and nine appearances from swimmers participating in final races.

Marlins team.

Newly elected Senior captain, Joel Jordan, gained gold and PB in the 400m IM plus a place in the 50m backstroke final race.

Dannii Rayner won silver in the 50m and 100m freestyle races as well as achieving a gold hat trick in the 100m, 200m breaststroke and the 200m freestyle. Rayner went on to compete in the 50m freestyle final, gaining second place.

Continuing the medal haul was Tom Hanley gaining silver medals and PB times in the 200m backstroke and 200m IM. Tom went on to win gold in the 400m freestyle, bronze in the 100m breast, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Hanley succeeded in gaining a place in the 50m breaststroke final following a nail biting swim off. He also swam in the men’s 50m freestyle final.

Thomas Hanley and Reece Simpson.

Jessica Rayner came first in her 200m backstroke race then second in the 50m breaststroke claiming a PB. Jess also achieved a first in the 100m back and went on to compete in the 50m breastroke final. Next up, Chloe Cook collected a gold plus PB in the 200m breaststroke and bronze in both the 100m butterfly and 100m breaststroke also swimming PB times in both.

Weronika Mikolajewska won silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in the 200m breaststroke. Mark Thompson pb’d with his 50m breaststroke and took home a silver. Daniel Riches got his bronze and a new best time for the 200m freestyle. Reece Simpson followed suit in the same event.

Also swimming were Georgia Ambrose, Olivia Tunley, Saule Majauskis, Thea Hanley, Luke Ruggles, Jonas Meckauskas, Harry Rayner, Henry Gooch, Kiera Simpson, Molly McGowen and Hannah Jordan.

As a result of the competition, new Regional times were gained by Dannii Rayner in the 100m breaststroke, Tom Hanley in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke plus Reece Simpson in the 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Photos: Thomas Hanley and Reece Simpson; Joel Jordan; Marlins team.