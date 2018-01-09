North Cambs are edged out at Wisbech Hudson Indoor Bowls Club

The North Cambridgeshire Bowling Association competed in their first Derbyshire game of the indoor season against Northants B at Hudson IBC Wisbech and, whilst the game was very even at around 18 ends, North Cambs fell away, losing on three rinks and winning on only one.

Final results: North Cambs 69 shots, 2 points and Northants B 128 shots, 12 points. Paul Bennett, Andrew Overton, Jon Ivatt 13; J Holroyd 31. Eric Clarke, David Peach, Phil Cross 9; J Earl 46. Andy McEwan, Eric Moore, Mel Joyce 19; M Linnell 34. Matt Hewitt, Andy Hails, Neil Parnell 28; P Brown 17 (Spoons).

The above photo shows the successful North Cambs winning rink.

Pictured from the left are Paul Bennett (North Cambs secretary), Tony Mace (Northants president), Neil Parnell, Andy Hailes and Matt Hewitt.

North Cambs next game is away to Hunts at Huntingdon IBC.

