North Cambs bowlers played their second Derbyshire game away to Hunts and lost on all four rinks.

Two were within three shots but overall score was 133 to 61 shots.

Results: R Grounds, T Reed, J Ivatt 19 - R Stevens 22; K Cole, C Waling, I Lawson 10 - E Elmmore 43; M Hewitt, J Fox, M Joyce 11 - R Elmmore 44; A McEwan, A Hailes, N Parnell 21 - T Swannell 24.

The next game is away on Sunday versus Northants “A”.