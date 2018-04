Successful North Cambs county indoor bowlers will be competing in the National Finals at Newark from Tuesday, April 24.

First and second round games involving club members will take place between Tuesday and Thursday.

North Cambs EWBF play in the Harry Carver competition on Monday and EBF play in the Eversley on Sunday.

Spectators are welcome at all games.

For further information on all games and who is involved, please visit: www.northcambsebf.co.uk