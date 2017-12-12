Plater, Chandler and Clifton pick up March club trophy double

Pictured is a group of winners in the March Town Outdoor Bowls Club competitions.

Roll of honour:

Men’s Pairs – Bob Plater and Kevin Ward. Ladies’ Pairs – Sandra Chandler and Sandy Wortley. Men’s four wood singles and handicap singles – Tony Harley. Mixed Pairs – Jane Clifton and Steven Kilby. Mixed Triples – Bob Plater, Bryan Turner and Sandra Chandler. Federation singles – Kevin Beavis. Ladies’ four wood singles – Jane Clifton.

l Pictured from left: Kevin Beavis, Jane Clifton, Tony Harley, Sandra Chandler, Bob Plater, Kevin Ward.