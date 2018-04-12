Rising March bike star Harry, 11, seals European spot

Rising Superbike and Moto GP star Harry Cook (11) from March has started his motorbike race season this year and has been asked to race in the European Championship. He competes in the British Championship and got his first-ever pole position a week ago, two seconds quicker than the rest.

Harry has been tipped to challenge for the title this year.

He is pictured in the British Mini Bike Championship.

Harry will be entering the Moto GP British Talent Cup this year at Silverstone in the hope of being selected for the BTC 2019 championship.

The family are asking for some help on sponsorship, adding: “Whoever wants to help sponsor Harry we will promote them on his bike as there is plenty of space to fill.”

Please email rjwcook@googlemail.com>