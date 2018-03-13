Rookie Wisbech driver Dan is the Wright stuff

The track for the opening fixture for the National Bangers at King’s Lynn last Saturday was affected by heavy rain but following a lot of work by track staff it was in decent condition come start time.

The main race of the day was the 1500cc Banger National Championship which was held over from a snow-cancelled fixture last December.

Several local drivers were in action.

Before the main race took place ten places at the back of the grid were up for grabs in the ‘last chance’ race and Wisbech driver Dan Wright put up a great performance.

Wright has excelled in Rookie Banger limited contact racing and his progression to the National Banger scene has been eagerly anticpated.

It did not take long for Dan to get involved in the lively ‘last chance’ race which fielded 38 cars.

Lincoln’s Craig Keeley was the early leader of the race but he came under immediate attack from Wright, who took the chance to spin out his rival at the end of the first lap.

Wright became tangled with the spinning car, but made a quick recovery and was soon on the back bumper of new leader Steve Lillywhite (Brighton).

The race was suspended after a few laps, however, when young Wisbech driver Andy Betts needed attention after being buried hard by Tony Lowther (Spalding) and then collected by several other cars.

Wright challenged Lillywhite for the lead as soon as the race resumed and just over a lap into the restart a perfect attack saw Lillywhite turned around along the back straight courtesy of Wright’s front bumper.

Dan was then challenged for the lead on two fronts, by Karl Corsby (Newmarket) and Beau Southgate (Stowmarket).

Corsby spun out Wright who returned to action after completing a 360 degree spin, but Corsby had by then a sufficient advantage to take the win with Wright holding on for a fantastic second place finish.

The National Championship featured a super smart machine from Aston Gibbons (Wisbech).

Gibbons was in mischievous mood and attacked leader Tom Fox (Saxmundham), rendering him immobile at the half-way stage.

The main race was won by Lee White (Saffron Walden).

The Destruction Derby saw a fantastic performance by Wisbech entertainer Jack Licquorice.

Never one to shy away from a big crash, Licquorice weighed in early with a crunching shot on Stuart Davies (Swindon) before going on to blow up Liam Halls (Stowmarket).

It came down to a straight fight between Davies and Licquorice, with Jack first blitzing Davies while he was limping round, and then finishing off the Wiltshire man with a series of head-on shots to win the Derby.

In the 2L Bangers, Jack Maryon (Wisbech) was involved in the most significant piece of action when he turned it round and was involved in a big head-on with Bradley Bowman in the first All-Comers race.