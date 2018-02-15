Runners mark Steve’s King’s Lynn parkrun half-century

On a chilly Saturday morning, King’s Lynn Parkrun was a sea of neon tutus as Three Counties Running Club members helped fellow club runner Steve Whitelam celebrate his 50th Parkrun.

As well as colourful cosumes club runners wore 50th race numbers and celebrated after the run with some well deserved coffee and cake.

First home for TCRC was Jonny Clark (22:13), followed by first TCRC lady Sarah Melton-Whitelam (26:13), Tracey Else (26:22), Tony Lamb (26:23 PB), Kim Coultard (27:11 PB), Cheryl Lenton (27:31), Jemma Red (29:15PB), Steve Whitelam (30:31), Frances Salter (30:32), Alice Ingman (30:33), Sarah Lamb (31:50) and Emma Sage and Barbara Leake, both crossing the line in a time of 36:43.

Saturday also saw TCRC members at March Parkrun, not only running but also supporting with the key roles involved in getting a parkrun underway.

This was aimed at helping TCRC members get ready for when the Junior Parkrun starts at Wisbech.

First home on a very chilly day was Steve Rhodes in a fantastic time of 23:56, followed closely by Mark Mattless (24:28) and Victoria May (30:27).

l Three TCRC members travelled to Stamford on Sunday to continue their marathon preparation by taking part in the Valentines 30k.

On a rather hilly course and in cool conditions, Elisabeth Sennitt Clough had a fantastic run, finishing in a time of 2:26:48 to finish fourth in category and 31st overall lady.

Tim Clough (no time stated) was next to finish, followed by Adele O Connor in 3:34:00.

l In the Junior 2k Parkrun at Peterborough, Hayden(7)and Kallum Hall(4)both had great runs, finishing in 13:41 and 19:40.

l TCRC members will next be racing at Milton Keynes half marathon on February 18. For details on the forthcoming Easter Run, go to their Facebook page or website www.threecountiesrc.org

l March ladies battled through a field of more than 600 runners at Stamford on Sunday to scoop first place in the ladies team event.

Toni Alcaraz was first home of the three in a superb time of 2hr 7min 43sec.

It earned her 3rd place overall in the ladies race and first female vet 40 .

Second of the trio was Geraldine Larham in 2.16.48, giving her second place in the vet 45 race.

Karen Patterson completed the team with a time of 2.26.24 for third vet 45.

The leader for March AC was Billy Bremner with a fantastic time of 1.54.53, placing him 13th in the race overall and third vet 45.

Times: Billy Bremner 1:54:54 (13th), Toni Alcaraz 2:07:44(55th), Mick Stacey 2:11:44 (79th), Justin Elvidge 2:13:21 (91st) Geraldine Larham 2:16:48 (107th), Karen Patterson 2:26:24(168th), Andrew Griffin 2:27:32 (183rd), Andrew Larham 2:30:46 (203 rd) Tom Orr 2:43:00 (314th) Fay Scrivener 3:11:40(489th) Teilo Pearce 3:11:41 (490th), Sarah Lemmon 3:36:52 (578 th), Suzanne Orr 4:03:07 (601st).