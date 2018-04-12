Seth shows capital tournament effort

Local tennis player Seth Briggs-Williams travelled to Paddington, London, every day last week to compete in a national tennis tournament.

Seth competed in the 12 and under age group and triumphed in the final on Saturday over three tough sets against a London-based opponent.

Alongside winning the tournament Seth also received a trophy, some clothing and a week’s training in July at the world-renowned international ETM tennis academy in Barcelona. He has also finished the season number one in the county for the fourth year running.

Seth, who attends the Wisbech Thomas Clarkson Academy – who have been very supportive with his tennis – trains at Peterborough under John Rudd at the David Lloyd tennis coaching five times a week and he is also a member of Wisbech Tennis Club.