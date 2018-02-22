Silver lining for Fenland goalball squad

A goalball team from Fenland has returned home with a silver medal from the European Parasport Games in Malmo.

In their first-ever international goalball tournament, the Fen Tigers claimed second place after beating the Swedish ladies international team 11-7.

They became the first British team to place in the top six at the games for four years.

Despite beating them in the pools, Fen lost out 6-2 in the final to Linkopings, an experienced Swedish team, to deny them the gold medal.

The Tigers were only established in 2016 and were the only east of England representatives at the entire games, which featured 2,000 athletes from 28 different countries playing 14 different sports.

Dominic Roper, who has only been playing the sport for two years, was just one goal away from securing the title of top scorer at the tournament, only to be beaten by a player with 20 years’ experience.

Goalball is a Paralympic sport for the blind and visually impaired where all players are blindfolded.

The aim is to score a goal whilst the opposite team track the bell and defend with their bodies.

Training for the Tigers takes place at Neale Wade Sports Academy every other Saturday.

To find out more information or to get in touch, visit the Fen Tigers Goalball FB page or @fentigersgball on Twitter.