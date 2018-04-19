Stuart sets the pace for Wisbech Fenland runners

Fenland Running Club fielded 10 runners across the UK this weekend, with four of these attending the Boston (UK) half and full marathon.

This was a beautiful scenic course around country roads on a breezy sunny morning.

Stuart Webb blasted through the crowd to finish 91st out of 544 runners with a time of 3.26.50.

Sarah Gauvin conquered her 18th marathon, finishing 176th with a time of 3.45.09, securing a Good For Age time for the London Marathon.

The husband and wife duo Stuart and Larissa Follen took on the half marathon.

Stuart finished 27th out of 442 runners with a time of 1.28.26, a long overdue (PB).

Larissa finished 214th with a sub two hour time of 1.58.50, something she has strived to achieve since her last in 2015.

Over at Norwich, the 33rd edition of the Larking Gowen City of Norwich Half Marathon was organised by the members and friends of City of Norwich AC.

The race started and finished within the Norfolk Showground.

The course took a rural single lap route through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford.

The first half of the course is pretty flat with one or two little bumps in the second half.

Fenland Running Club member Sarah Rippon finished the 13 miles with a time of 2.17.00 flat.

The remaining five Fenland Running Club members finished up the weekend marathons on the southern coast of Brighton.

In a field of more than 19,000 runners, weather conditions were great for running, slightly overcast with sunny spells and showers. Sam Lyddiatt’s finished in 4.53.02 (PB), Hannah Ryan finished in 4.53.04 (PB), Joanne Clarke finished 5.13.56 and Gilly Anderson finished in 5.47.47 (PB).

Unfortunately Tracy Adams wasn’t able to complete the race, however she starts her training again later this year.

Ryan, who ran the Brighton Marathon in memory of her dad, so far has raised an amazing £1,615 for the Addenbrooks Head and Neck Cancer Unit.

If you’re feeling inspired to compete or just have a social run, the Fenland Running Club beginners (and returners) free 12-week course starts again on May 1.

For further information, please contact secretary@fenlandrunningclub.co.uk