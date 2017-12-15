Successful race season for CWA Wisbech college with Mini partners

Motorsport staff and students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) Wisbech have been celebrating an incredibly successful race season, thanks to a special partnership with Norfolk Cars Ltd – MINI Specialist.

Their achievements this year include two wins and two double podiums, which made up just a fraction of their 28 trophies.

Their highlight of the season, however, was earning a fantastic second place in the 2017 MINI Challenge UK’s Cooper AM Class. The championship took place at Snetterton with three drivers representing CWA and Norfolk Cars Ltd – MINI Specialist: Chris Middleton and Gary Papworth racing in the Cooper AM class and Neal Clarke in the Open class. Ultimately, it was Chris Middleton who secured a trophy for the college, having achieved second position in all his races.

JP Latham, motorsport and engineering lecturer, accepted the award on behalf of his team at a glitzy ceremony in Whittlebury Hall, Silverstone. He said: “The 2017 MINI Challenge season has gone really well for us, the team of staff and IMI Motorsport level 2&3 students built, prepared and ran two MINI Coopers all season.

“We worked in partnership with Norfolk Cars, MINI Specialist, and I’m thrilled we won almost 30 trophies including second in the AM Cooper Championship… we’re certainly looking forward to the new season in 2018!”

Chris Middleton, driver and motorsport lecturer, added: “It’s been a privilege both co-managing the team this year with JP and driving our number 78 MINI Cooper, bringing it home in second place in the AM Category.

“We’ve had a great start to competing in this championship alongside our partners Norfolk Cars – MINI Specialist and things are looking exciting for next year.”

FACT FILE

l Chris Middleton works at CWA as a Motor Vehicle and Engineering lecturer.

l Gary Papworth and Neal Clarke work for Norfolk Cars.

l Andrew Tsang also drove on behalf of CWA during the race season, although he did not enter Mini Challenge UK. Andrew is an independent driver.

l List of season achievements: Second place – AM Cooper Championship; 28 podiums/trophies; two double podiums; two pole positions; two wins; eight second places