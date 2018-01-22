Taylor-made start to Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters race season

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters started the 2018 race season in fine form at the weekend.

The team travelled to Derby to compete in a two-day event.

Taylor Barker,

The first events on Saturday evening were a more relaxed affair than they’re used to with a new format of fun racing consisting of teams of three skaters competing in team Dobbin Sprints (flying lap), team relays and team pursuits, with a total of 12 skaters competing in the events from Wisbech.

The Sunday race schedule was a more familiar one with the usual category races, and started the day off with individual dobbin sprints, which have now been included in the British Championships race schedule, followed by two races for each category.

Nine-year-old Taylor Barker eased to victory in his events to finish in first place overall in Cat 5 to bring home his first-ever trophy. Arthur Buckler, 8, also finished in overall 1st place in Cat 4 to add to his trophy collection.

Teenagers Dylan Taylor and Flynn McGurk finished overall in third place in Cats 3 and 2 respectively. Karl Bates made his Masters Men’s Category debut and finished in an impressive overall third, with team coach Mike McInerney also finishing third in Cat 1.

Skaters racing this weekend were: Mike McInerney, Graham Freear, Luke Frary, Karl Bates, Flynn McGurk, Eve McInerney, Lucy McInerney, Warren Eve, James Eve, Dylan Taylor, David Billington, Arthur Buckler, Taylor Barker, Leah Barker, Kirby Barker and Glen Brown.

The team are now training hard for the British Indoor Championships being held in Essex in March. Have a look at the team’s new Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wisbechinlinespeedskatingclub