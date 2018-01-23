Tough for Wisbech Ladies 3rds at second spot Sudbury

Sudbury 2’s 15

Wisbech Ladies 3rds 0

The ladies knew they had a tough match playing away at second from the top of the league Sudbury, and it wasn’t long before they were 0-3 down.

With a lot of high, powerful balls being played by the opposition, defender Helen Pentelow took a ball to the jaw and had to be taken off. The ladies took a fair battering in the first half with more goals getting through, injury, sleet pouring down on them and another player being taken off at half-time due to illness.

Second half after the team talk the ladies battled hard, but even with Sudbury taking their keeper off at half-time Wisbech struggled to break out of their own half. There was strong work from sweeper Emily Clare, centre back Lisa Lowe and goalkeeper Georgia Ellis, who were constantly under pressure from start to finish.

The ladies prevented fewer goals going in during the second half and played much more positively.

Wisbech still showed how tough and resilient they are. Yet again the team received praise from both away umpires on their efforts and particular praise was given to Georgia Ellis (GK).

PoM: Emily Clare.