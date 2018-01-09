Tydd St Giles tee off for Papworth Hospital

Tydd St Giles seniors section held their Christmas lunch, followed by the presentation of a cheque for £3,200 to the Papworth Hospital, near Cambridge.

Daniel Saxton, head of business services at the hospital, accepted the cheque and thanked the senior section for their fantastic support.

Trevor Sewell, seniors club captain, also thanked all for their generosity and support throughout the year, for such a good cause. The day was concluded by a trophy presentation to competition winners throughout the year.

Pictured: Seniors captain Trevor Sewell presenting the cheque to Daniel Saxton, head of business services at the hospital.

l Tydd St Giles ladies section held their Christmas lunch followed by a charity presentation to support the cancer care and treatment centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

A total of £1,428.73 was presented to the charity fundraising executive Laurence Morlaâs.

Ladies captain Jackie Maton thanked all for their generosity and their support of good causes throughout her captain’s year.