Wisbech cyclists in good early season form

Wisbech riders were in good early season form this weekend with 70-year-old Roger Sewell and 40+ lady Becky Murley (pictured) putting in remarkable 56-minute rides at the Lea Valley CC Open 25 mile event near Newmarket.

Sewell rounded the course in 56.30 and Murley was just 9 seconds behind with a new pb of 56.39. Their performances rather overshadowed good rides from their two Wisbech team mates, Jon Talbot and Carl Murley, who were also inside the hour.

On the same day King’s Lynn CC ran their Open ‘25’ on the much slower Fincham/Mundford course.

Quickest of the Wisbech contingent was 40+, Stuart Emmett, whose 1.06.20 seems fairly pedestrian by comparison until you consider that he is riding ‘old school’ on an ordinary road bike with the benefit of modern technology, which puts his effort into perspective.

Results, Sat, Lea Valley Open ‘25’: R Sewell (70+) 56.30, B Murley (40+ lady) 56.39, J Talbot (40+) 57.14, C Murley (50+) 59.37. KL Open ‘25’: S Emmett (40+ road bike) 1.06.20, P Willis (60+) 1.09.33, D Gilham (60+) 1.17.29.