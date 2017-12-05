Wisbech Fenland Flyers bring home Brentwood trampoline medals galore

Some 31 trampolinists from Fenland Flyers travelled to Brentwood for their annual open competition.

This well-run competition caters for novice trampolinists who are only competing for the second time this year, right up to their national performer who used this competition to prepare them for National League Finals weekend in London.

First to compete were Flyers’ amazing team of Under-9 Girls; ages range from 6-8 years.

Sisters Georgina and Harriet Oselton took first and third place individually and took the A team to a win, with the B team placed fourth.

Next to compete were the U11 Girls and all four set a very high standard for their group with Kate Pattingale, Gracie-Jane Lloyd and Lillie Bardsley taking all three individual places.

Holly Pepper was sixth, with their team taking gold.

Throughout the day Fenland Flyers’ intermediate and elite performers carried on bringing home the medals.

Results.

Novice − U9 Girls: Nika Vasiljeva 4th; 13+ Ladies: Fabienne Clements-D 2nd; Men’s: Cieran Dornan 1st, Kieran Prpa 2nd. Band 0 − U9 Girls: Georgina Oselton 1st, Harriet Oselton 3rd, Michaela Galdwin 5th, Keira Fines 6th, Anya Holc-C 12th, Emma Morgan 13th, Keira Broda-K 15th, Team A 1st, Team B 4th; U11 Girls: Kate Pattingale 1st, Gracie-Jane Lloyd 2nd, Lillie Bardsley 3rd, Holly Pepper 6th, Team 1st; U11 Boys: Charlie Colledge 1st. Band 1 − U13 Girls: Louise Morgan 3rd.

Band 2 − U11 Boys: Reilly Anderson 3rd; U13 Girls: Amelia Gee 15th; U15 Girls: Lily Colledge 5th, Niamh Morgan 7th; U17 Ladies: Cora Hunter 6th.

Band 3 − U11 Girls: Sky Dornan-Baker 1st. Band 4 − U11 Girls: Hetti Featherstone-D 1st; U13 Girls: Bella Featherstone-D 1st; 13+ Ladies: Phoebe Stubbings 3rd. Band 5 − U13 Girls: Alana Pritchard 2nd ; U15 Girls: Ella Wilson 2nd; U15 Boys: Julianas Jonusas 1st; 15+ Men’s: Jordan Broda 1st; U19 Ladies: Jasmine Hailes-P 2nd; 19+ Ladies: Emma Shearer 3rd.