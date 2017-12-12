Wisbech Grammar rugby players make it five wins from five

Rugby players from Wisbech Grammar School completed a perfect second half of term as they recorded a convincing 28-7 win over Spalding Grammar.

Playing at home under floodlights, a crowd of more than 100 gathered to see the 1st XV look to make it five wins from five since half-term, and 10 from 12 for the season.

Head of rugby, Alex Laybourne, said: “It was a magnificent performance and a fine way to round off the season.

“The success of the season has been a full 22-man effort and the squad thoroughly deserved the send-off.

“The squad have worked hard on building a team culture built around performing well and backing each other up. I am delighted for them as a group, both from today and for the season.”

Jack Trundley was the provider for Bradley Hutler to open the scoring before going over for his 12th try of the campaign himself.

Scrum-half Murray Christison then sniped over to score his first try this campaign, and with three conversions from Oliver Mann, taking his points scored for the season to more than 200, Wisbech Grammar went into half-time 21-0 up.

Spalding responded with a try of their own before Frazer Brown put the game to bed with a fine solo try.