Wisbech Grammar School are cup and shield winners at Sevens tournament

Wisbech Grammar School were crowned Champions at their own U18s VIIs rugby tournament following an impressive win over Framlingham in the final.

Peterborough Regional College claimed the Shield, beating Norwich in the final, whilst Wellingborough pipped New Hall to the Plate. In the girls’ U18s Tournament, Welbeck claimed the Cup, with Wisbech Grammar School picking up the Shield. With some minor changes to the schedule, the U18s boys spilt into two pools of four and five. In Group 1, Wisbech Grammar topped the pool, securing maximum points with three wins from three, whilst also claiming a bonus point in each game for scoring four tries. Framlingham came second following wins over Culford and Gresham’s, who finished third and fourth respectively.

In a hotly contested Group 2, New Hall pipped Wellingborough to 1st place as they claimed a bonus point win over Peterborough Regional College in the last round, whilst Wellingborough lost to Norwich. Norwich’s win gave them confidence going into the knockouts, as they took 4th place by default as last year’s champions Stamford had to withdraw after the pool stages. Peterborough Regional College took the third place slot, missing out by a single point to Wellingborough.

The knockouts saw Wisbech Grammar face Wellingborough in a repeat of last year’s semi-final. This time Wisbech Grammar came out on top with a hard fought 21-7 win. In the other Cup semi-final, Framlingham beat New Hall to set up a repeat of the opening game of the day between Wisbech Grammar and Framlingham; New Hall and Wellingborough then played off for the Plate. In the Shield Semi-Final Norwich used their momentum gained from the end of the pool stages to beat a good Culford side 26-12, whilst PRC had too much firepower for Gresham’s.

The three finals were played simultaneously, Wellingborough storming ahead vs New Hall in the plate before New Hall fought back, but too late in the day. PRC showed why they so nearly claimed a Cup spot with a five try to two history over Norwich and Wisbech Grammar finished the day as they had started, although arguably even more clinically. With half time lead of 21-0, they then scored two more in the second half before a late Framlingham score. Final score, 35-5.

In the girls’ competition, which also saw a change of schedule, the teams played a five-team league format. Welbeck won all four, whilst Wisbech Grammar won three and lost one. The loss, to Welbeck A, was by a single conversion and was one of the mostly hotly contested games of the day. King Henry VIII played some fantastic rugby and unfortunately lost two tight games, whilst Oundle recorded a win and a draw. The final placings saw Welbeck A win the cup and Wisbech Grammar win the Shield.