Wisbech Grammar students in double celebration

Wisbech Grammar School has had double cause for celebration with two of its pupils hitting top form in their respective sports.

Alana Pritchard is making leaps and bounds in the world of trampollining, while swimmer Oliver Smithee has been making a splash in the pool by collecting a host of medals.

Pritchard was left jumping for joy after claiming gold in the first national league qualifying competition of the year.

The second former saw off the attentions of 70 girls in the 13 to 14-year-old group after performing a compulsory and voluntary routine.

After the preliminary rounds, Pritchard found herself fourth overall with 50 points going into the final.

The top eight from the group then competed in a final routine, where Pritchard held her nerve to produce her best routine of the day to take top spot.

The next qualifying competition is in Cardiff on May 26 and 27.

At the end of the competition season, the points from the competitors’ best two competitions are added together, and as Pritchard’s group is extremely large the top 24 girls will then get to compete in the National finals, in Sheffield, later this year.

Pritchard, who trains with Fenland Flyers, said: “I feel very proud and I’m excited for my future in trampolining.”

Meanwhile, super swimmer Smithee made a real ripple in the pool by winning eight medals from his 10 races.

The first form pupil attended a City of Peterborough open meet and achieved his regional qualifying championship time for 200m breaststroke.

He was one of only three swimmers from the Wisbech Swimming Club to qualify for the annual East Region Championship, at Luton, this year.

Smithee enjoyed a weekend to remember, coming home with eight medals as well as recording personal best times in all of his races.