Wisbech junior aces off to a winning start

Juniors from LK Tennis Academy played their first match of the season when hosting and winning against Cambridge Tennis Academy.

Played at Thomas Clarkson Academy, the two mini orange teams battled against each other in fantastic sunshine playing singles and doubles.

The team consisted of Max Tjurin, Joshua Rhone, Milena Viserneva and Lukrecija Sputaite.

New tennis taster for kids courses are starting soon with different courses for children aged 4-10 years.

To book, sign up online at: tennisforkids.co.uk and search for postcode PE13 2SE.

n Wisbech Tennis Club have an open day on Sunday between 10am and 1pm.

To book your free coach-led taster session, visit the news section on the Wisbech Tennis Club website, where you will also find full details of how to enter the Quorn Family Tennis Cup which is being staged in the afternoon.

Ten junior players shown in the photograph took part in a mini red tournament involving players from Wisbech and Market Deeping. All the children tried very hard and improved their tennis skills and gained valuable tournament practice.

They enjoyed meeting new friends from another tennis club and are looking forward to playing in future tournaments.