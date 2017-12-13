Wisbech Men’s hockey 4ths team frozen out by Bourne

With the really harsh frost taking hold on Friday night, all Wisbech Town Hockey Club home matches were cancelled on Saturday.

The Wisbech Men’s 4ths were lucky enough to still play their match at Bourne Deeping in a loss for the away side.

Bourne Deeping 3

Wisbech Men’s 4ths 0

Bourne Deeping were quick out of the blocks and took Wisbech by surprise.

The visiting men were disappointed to concede a very simple goal from a long corner.

Wisbech finally got into their stride and started to play some good hockey but were still losing too many simple passes.

An over-eager tackle led to a Bourne Deeping penalty flick that was put away despite a gallant effort from Will Smithee in goal.

It was 2-0 at half-time and Wisbech felt that the game was still there to be won.

The 4ths did come out stronger and were soon on the attack but couldn’t make the most of their chances.

Bourne Deeping were relentless in their attack and a third goal was neatly put away.

The Wisbech defence had to work hard in the second half and faced a dozen or so short corners, all of which were kept out.

The final whistle resulted in a respectable 0-3 to Bourne Deeping.

The team voted for joint men of the match and there was no doubt it had to be defenders Josh Bell and Ciaran Lowe.

MoM: Josh Bell and Ciaran Lowe.

