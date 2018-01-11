Wisbech Rookies sit comfortably after Eastern netball triumphs

Rookies Netball Club regional team are sitting comfortably mid-table halfway through their 2017/18 campaign in the Eastern Region Division 2 League.

Two big wins in their last two games against Comberton NC and MK Netters Diamonds 56-44 and 67-43 respectively saw them finish in sixth place with four wins out of eight matches. This stands Rookies in a strong position going forward into the second half of the season. The first half of the season has always been tough for Rookies since being in Division 2, as previous years they have been hit with injuries. Being just two wins away from the leaders, Rookies are looking forward to an exciting second half.

This season Rookies welcomed Emma Barnard and Emma Linnett to the squad, fitting in excellently and strengthening the combinations available.

Player of the match awards for the first half went to Emma Barnard (3), Brigitte McCormack (2), Carmen Hannibal-Stewart (2) and Heidi Milton (1).

Back, from left: Andrea Eggleton, Jo Gregory, Alex Salmon, Heidi Milton, Emily Law, Emma Barnard. Front: Brigitte McCormack, Carmen Hannibal-Stewart, Katrina Pearson, Emma Linnett.