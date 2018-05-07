Wisbech rugby youngsters clinch Eastern plate victory

Under-15 players from Wisbech Rugby Club capped an excellent season by winning the Eastern Counties Plate.

Victory over both Sudbury and Wymondham clinch victory for the youngsters who only lost two games through the whole season.

Wisbech, as runners-up in the Cambridgeshire Rugby Football Union Cup, travelled to Wymondham RFC to meet Sudbury RFC and Wymondham RFC, cup runners-up from Suffolk and Norfolk respectively.

In damp conditions, and against such strong opponents, it was to be a day of fine margins but Wisbech didn’t disappoint.

Against Sudbury, the deadlock was broken when an excellent kick from fly-half Fabian Simpson put Sudbury under pressure and winger George Goy reacted brilliantly to cross for the first try of the match.

Wisbech’s second score, a try of the season contender, came shortly after half-time.

Louis Pepe combined with props Bailey Raven and Luke Hare before centre Angus Bell broke through to complete a 10-0 win.

Wisbech’s game against Wymondham was effectively the final, the hosts having already beaten Sudbury.

As the first half drew to a close Wisbech were awarded a penalty deep into the Wymondham half and kicked to the corner.

From the resulting lineout, the visitors built a strong driving maul which the hosts were unable to deal with and second-row Nick Little crossed for the first score of the match, Bell adding the extras to make it 7-0 at the interval.

Despite a number of excellent tackles by Jack Fowler in particular, Wymondham reduced the arrears for a try of their own but Wisbech held firm for the remainder of the game to clinch a memorable 7-5 success.

n Junior teams from Wisbech have been recognised by the Cambridge University and District Rugby Referees Society for the the respect shown to match officials and, as a result, have been presented with the Whistler’s Shield.

All those involved with junior rugby at Wisbech RUFC have contributed to winning the award, particularly the players, coaches and supporters. The club would like to thank CUDRRS for their long-standing efforts in supporting rugby for young players

Preparations for next season are already underway and the junior section will be holding sessions during the summer at which new players will be very welcome.