Wisbech show good spirit in final rugby game

London 3 Eastern Counties

Wisbech 26 Southwold 38

Wisbech completed their London 3 Eastern Counties league season with a home game against Southwold.

A converted try immediately put Wisbech on the back foot, before Sam Anderson, playing at centre, and wing forward Jamie Parsons made some strong tackles and Jack Malkin linked well with forward runners.

Solomon Prestidge won a lineout and the Wisbech forwards organised a driving maul which went all the way to the try line and hooker Ollie Lake went over.

A visiting forward was yellow-carded for offside and Wisbech were awarded a penalty that led to Prestidge scoring a try.

Jack Malkin slotted the conversion and a penalty for the visitors saw Wisbech hold a narrow 12-10 lead at the interval.

Three converted tries saw Southwold gain control after the restart.

The deficit was reduced after the home forwards combined well following a penalty for offside.

Prestidge scored the try close to the posts and with the conversion kicked by Jack Malkin made the score 19-31 to the visitors.

Although Southwold added a further score, Wisbech continued to show great resilience.

James Patrick made a strong run which took Wisbech deep into Southwold territory and after three consecutive penalties on the Southwold line the home forwards drove over yet again.

The ball was touched down by Prestidge to give him his third try and Malkin converted to make the it 26-38 to Southwold.

The Round Table Man-of-the-Match award was given to Will Lankfer.

After the game, club secretary Dave Dobson said: “Wisbech will now look to regroup for next season, starting with a players’ meeting on Wednesday, April 26 (7pm).

“The rugby and strong team spirit seen in this game, and in several other league fixtures, needs to be supplemented by consistency of player availability and an improved attitude to match preparation.”