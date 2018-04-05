Wisbech skater Eve remains ice cool to claim British crown

Eve McInerney kept her cool to be crowned British Champion in the Longtrack UK Championships, raced on ice in Holland.

The Wisbech inline skater competed in the 100m and 300m sprint races and found herself in first place with the combined times to become British champion.

Her best time on ice in the 100m sprint was 13.66. This compares to her best time of 12.192 on inline skates last year.

Eve said she found her starts were really good and felt very confident on the ice.

Her latest success came after participating in six events in the senior ladies category on day one.

She finished on the podium in the 3,000 metres race to become British bronze medallist with her first-ever podium finish.

Inspired by the 2018 winter Olympics, club coach Mike McInerney and his other twin daughter Lucy also competed in the event as the family successfully brought home five medals between them.

Lucy competed in five of the seven events for her first tentative excursion on track, narrowly missing out on podium places by finishing fourth.

Mike, 5,000 metre British Champion on ice back in 2016, competed in seven events in the senior men’s category and finished on the podium twice.

A bronze medal was claimed in the 1,500 metres, followed by a silver for second place in the 5,000 metres.

He also took part in the mass start (a new event this year at the Olympics) and, after 50 laps, he finished in third place, earning a bronze medal.

His 100 metre sprint was slightly slower than Eve’s at 13.75s, and in comparison, was two seconds slower than his inline 100m sprint.

All three of them have so far had a successful season on inline skates, having become British Champions for the indoor relay events in 2018.