Wisbech skaters make fine start to new season

The speed skating outdoor season got off to a good start at the weekend with the Wisbech club travelling to Tatem Park in Enfield for the first outdoor race of the year.

Despite the threat of April showers all day, the rain held off until the very end, providing a dry track and some great racing.

The success of the day was youngster Taylor Barker, who won first place in all three of his category races to finish first overall in Cat 5, while current British Champion Arthur Buckler also finished in first place overall in his Cat 4 event.

Newcomer Maxwell Webb in Cat 6, who showed impressive form in his first official outdoor race event.

Buckler also did extremely well in his age category race which followed the category races, and lapped the field to finish in a comfortable first place.

Finishing second in the age category races were: Leah Barker, James Eve, Warren Eve and Lucy McInerney.

Overall third place finishers in their respective category races were: Flynn McGurk (Cat 2), Lucy (Cat 3) and masters ladies skater Jo Tidman.

The team were also joined by Tiago Fougo, skating in the masters men’s category, and youngest team member, Kirby Barker, who showed big improvement by finishing all his races.

Some members of the team are travelling to Germany to take part in the Arena Geisingen International event which makes up part of the European Speed Skating Cup, while the rest of the team train hard for the upcoming six-hour endurance race in Gravesend in May.