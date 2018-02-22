Wisbech skaters sprint to race glory

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters hosted their first home race in two years at Skaters Roller Rink in Walpole Highway last weekend.

Teams from Ashbourne, Birmingham, East Midlands, Essex and London joined the 22-strong local team in a fast paced event throughout the afternoon and evening.

Dobbin sprints (flying laps) started the event, with team coach Mike McInerney topping the time sheets in first place in category one.

Flynn McGurk followed suit with top spot in category two and Arthur Buckler did the same in category three – both obtaining personal bests.

New member of the team Motiejus charged to victory in category four, recording an amazing 10.507 seconds for his first-ever Dobbin sprint.

Other members of the team gained new personal best times for their efforts on their home track.

Timed races followed for each category with an added incentive of a midway sprint for a cash prize.

The event finished with a fun mixed teams pursuit.

Overall podium finishers were Mike McInerney in first (category one), Flynn McGurk first (category two), youngster Arthur Buckler first (category three) and Tiago Fougo achieving first in his first race of the season in masters men.

Some excellent, competitive, racing earned second place finishes for Warren Eve in category two and Karl Bates in the masters men.

Team-mate David Billington achieved third position, making it a Wisbech podium whitewash for the masters men.

Other third place finishers were Jo Tidman and Charlotte Stapleton who finished joint third in ladies masters, Dylan Taylor in category three and another newcomer to the club, Maxwell Webb, in category four.

Recent young newcomers to the club, Maxwell Webb, Leah and Kirby Barker and Motiejus, all competed exceptionally well in category 4.

Also competing on the day were James Garwell, James Eve, Eve McInerney, Lucy McInerney, Luky Frary and Graham Freear.

Next up is the Indoor British Championships, in Essex, on March 18, when the team hope to bring home championship medals and trophies.

To find out more about the club, visit its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/wisbechinlinespeedskatingclub