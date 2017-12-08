Wisbech speed skaters end fine year on a high

Wisbech Speed Skating Club have ended the season on a high after a successful year of competition.

The 20-strong team brought home gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as trophies, new British records and British champions.

The team travelled across the country from Ashbourne in the Midlands to Gravesend in the South to compete in club races and British Championships.

A selection of team members also travelled over to Europe to compete in Belgium, Germany and Portugal.

Among the highlights, Leverington’s Eve McInerney, 16, was selected to represent Great Britain in the European Juniors Championships held in Portugal.

McInerney smashed six British records in Germany to enable her to qualify to represent Great Britain.

This came on top of her four British Championship gold medals, as well as consistently finding herself on the podium for every race she competed in for both the Indoor and Outdoor British Championships.

Wisbech’s Arthur Buckler, 8, became overall British Champion of 2017 in the Mini Boys category, and triumphed abroad in the Flanders grand Prix where he broke the current record by 16 seconds.

Buckler was also voted FISS Skater of the Year for 2017 and shortlisted for the National Living Sports Awards.

New British champions for 2017 included Flynn McGurk, Warren Eve and Dylan Taylor for the boy’s relay teams for indoors and outdoors events, and twin sisters Eve and Lucy McInerney for their Indoor relay.

The team completed a six-hour endurance race in Gravesend with two teams of five, finishing third and fourth respectively.

Mike McInerney narrowly missed out on the best time of the day by just two-tenths of a second.

The ever-expanding team welcomed six new members for 2017 who made their racing debut this season.

The team accumulated 17 gold medals, 13 silvers and 19 bronzes in the British Championships. They have five British Champions and broke seven records in Europe.

Fundraising has now begun in earnest by a newly-formed committee to raise funds for an outdoor track which has just been granted planning permission.

The team are now training indoors for the up-coming indoor season in January.

Training takes place on a Saturday, from 5pm, at Skaters roller rink in Walpole Highway. The club welcome new members, even novices, and full training will be given by two fully-qualified coaches.